Yousif Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEN. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Penumbra by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Penumbra by 357.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Penumbra by 496.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Penumbra by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Price Performance

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $204.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 88.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.07 and a 200 day moving average of $231.75. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.93 and a 52 week high of $348.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $284.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.62 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

PEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $284.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $289.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra

In other Penumbra news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.72, for a total transaction of $182,612.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,698.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total transaction of $130,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,953,476.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Don W. Kassing sold 778 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.72, for a total value of $182,612.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,698.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,648 shares of company stock valued at $2,369,903. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

Featured Stories

