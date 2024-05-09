Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Gap Up to $15.47

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.47, but opened at $16.96. Xometry shares last traded at $16.84, with a volume of 344,305 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XMTR shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Xometry from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded Xometry from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Xometry from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Xometry from $46.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xometry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Get Xometry alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xometry

Xometry Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $749.10 million, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 0.65.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Xometry had a negative return on equity of 17.34% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $128.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.78 million. Equities research analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xometry

In other news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $154,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,153.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Xometry news, COO Peter Goguen sold 3,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $69,436.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,472,885.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $154,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,153.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,243 shares of company stock worth $247,252. Company insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xometry

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Xometry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Xometry by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Xometry during the third quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Xometry by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.