Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Shares Gap Up to $20.32

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.32, but opened at $22.00. Fiverr International shares last traded at $23.38, with a volume of 582,295 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FVRR shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Fiverr International from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fiverr International from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.73.

The company has a market capitalization of $852.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.22 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.10.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $91.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.00 million. Fiverr International had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 1.02%. Fiverr International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts predict that Fiverr International Ltd. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Fiverr International by 28.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 117,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 25,613 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fiverr International by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 40,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 4th quarter worth $19,193,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

