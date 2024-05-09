Mativ (NYSE:MATV) Shares Gap Down to $18.53

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.53, but opened at $17.49. Mativ shares last traded at $17.55, with a volume of 44,697 shares.

Mativ Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $987.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $452.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.10 million. Mativ had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mativ Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Mativ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.07%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Keenan bought 3,000 shares of Mativ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $48,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 312,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,010,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mativ

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MATV. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mativ by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Mativ by 1.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 47,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Mativ by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mativ by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Mativ by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

About Mativ

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

