Howard Hughes (NYSEARCA:HHH) Shares Gap Down to $66.88

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSEARCA:HHH – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $66.88, but opened at $63.00. Howard Hughes shares last traded at $65.25, with a volume of 47,416 shares traded.

Howard Hughes Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.47.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.