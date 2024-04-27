Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.3658 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.
Rogers Communications has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Rogers Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 36.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Rogers Communications to earn $4.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.1%.
Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $37.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.12. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of $36.55 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.44, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.
RCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.
