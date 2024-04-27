Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Declares Dividend of $1.54 (OTCMKTS:BMWYY)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.5397 per share on Friday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BMWYY opened at $37.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $30.80 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.29. The stock has a market cap of $68.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.18.
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.27 billion for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 7.40%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Report on BMWYY
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft
- Stock Average Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.