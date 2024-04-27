Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Declares Dividend of $1.54 (OTCMKTS:BMWYY)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.5397 per share on Friday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BMWYY opened at $37.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $30.80 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.29. The stock has a market cap of $68.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.18.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.27 billion for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 7.40%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMWYY. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

