Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP stock opened at $526.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $545.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $533.36. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $435.49 and a 52 week high of $565.00. The company has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.