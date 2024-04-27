Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF) to Issue GBX 1.38 Dividend

Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEFGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

SWEF opened at GBX 93 ($1.15) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 93.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 91.15. Starwood European Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of GBX 85 ($1.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 96 ($1.19). The company has a market cap of £367.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,328.57.

About Starwood European Real Estate Finance

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

