National Pension Service Purchases 160,024 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

National Pension Service increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,505,854 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,024 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.19% of Comcast worth $329,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,065,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $446,303,000 after buying an additional 2,861,358 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 43.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 6,311,296 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $279,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,973 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 422.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,678,815 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $73,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,756 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Comcast by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,689,476 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $207,931,000 after buying an additional 1,227,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth $49,424,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.73. The company had a trading volume of 8,195,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,935,379. The firm has a market cap of $151.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.29. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

