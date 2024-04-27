Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Announces Earnings Results

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $7.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23), RTT News reports. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The business had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $254.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $281.16 and a 200 day moving average of $348.14. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $236.08 and a 52 week high of $458.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CHTR. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $334.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.80.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

