Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $181.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $46.82 on Friday. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $60.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.89.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CUBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 35,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $1,904,470.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,055.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 35,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $1,904,470.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,055.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $36,097.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,997.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Customers Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.