Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Kelso Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.41% and a negative net margin of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter.

Kelso Technologies Price Performance

KIQ opened at $0.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.41. Kelso Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.42.

Kelso Technologies Company Profile

Kelso Technologies Inc develops, produces, and distributes proprietary equipment used in transportation applications in the United States and Canada. It offers rail and road transport equipment, such as pressure relief, vacuum relief, bottom outlet, pressure car pressure relief, pressure car angle, and top ball valves; and one-bolt manways and related equipment, emergency response equipment, and no spill locomotive fueling equipment; and other specialty valves, parts, equipment, and services.

