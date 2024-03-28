IFG Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 94.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,289 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $73.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $74.10.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

