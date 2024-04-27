JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI)

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $150.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SUI. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.17.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sun Communities

Sun Communities Trading Up 0.1 %

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

Shares of SUI opened at $119.08 on Tuesday. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $102.74 and a twelve month high of $141.52. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 329.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $65,565.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,092. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $65,565.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,092. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $525,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $912,460 in the last 90 days. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 120.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

(Get Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.