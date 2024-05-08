Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) vs. DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Critical Comparison

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) and Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.8% of DXP Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.8% of Doman Building Materials Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of DXP Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DXP Enterprises and Doman Building Materials Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DXP Enterprises 4.10% 19.30% 6.66% Doman Building Materials Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DXP Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00 Doman Building Materials Group 0 0 1 1 3.50

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for DXP Enterprises and Doman Building Materials Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

DXP Enterprises currently has a consensus price target of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.73%. Doman Building Materials Group has a consensus price target of $9.67, suggesting a potential upside of 66.52%. Given Doman Building Materials Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Doman Building Materials Group is more favorable than DXP Enterprises.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DXP Enterprises and Doman Building Materials Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DXP Enterprises $1.68 billion 0.51 $68.81 million $3.88 13.80 Doman Building Materials Group N/A N/A N/A $0.43 13.64

DXP Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Doman Building Materials Group. Doman Building Materials Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DXP Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DXP Enterprises beats Doman Building Materials Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS). The SC segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services. It offers a range of MRO products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, fastener, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories. This segment serves customers in the oil and gas, food and beverage, petrochemical, transportation, other general industrial, mining, construction, chemical, municipal, agriculture, and pulp and paper industries. The SCS segment manages procurement and inventory vinventory optimization and management, storeroom management, transaction consolidation and control, vendor oversight and procurement cost optimization, productivity improvement, and customized reporting services. Its programs include SmartAgreement, a procurement solution for various MRO categories; SmartBuy, an on-site or centralized MRO procurement solution; SmartSource, an on-site procurement and storeroom management solution; SmartStore, an e-Catalog solution; SmartVend, an industrial dispensing solution; and SmartServ, an integrated service pump solution. The IPS segment fabricates and assembles custom-made pump packages; remanufactures pumps; and manufactures branded private label pumps. DXP Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1908 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products. It is also involved in agricultural post-peeling and pressure treating activities, as well as timber ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses; and provides other value-add services. In addition, the company distributes lumber products. It sells its products to small independent lumber yards, regional building material dealers, home improvement chains, and retailers. The company serves its products to new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets. The company was formerly known as CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. and changed its name to Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. in May 2021. Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

