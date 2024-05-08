Analysts Set Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) PT at $134.06

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Exxon Mobil

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $116.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.15 and a 200 day moving average of $106.95. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Free Report

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.