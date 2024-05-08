DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DXCM. Citigroup raised their price objective on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $130.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.11. The stock has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a PE ratio of 83.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. DexCom has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that DexCom will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $79,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,611,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 1,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total transaction of $274,241.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,839,974.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $79,411.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,212 shares in the company, valued at $8,611,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,004 shares of company stock valued at $25,610,270 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 11.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. abrdn plc raised its stake in DexCom by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 380,535 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,221,000 after acquiring an additional 66,348 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 5,791.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 463,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,574,000 after purchasing an additional 456,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

