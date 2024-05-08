Zacks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2024 earnings at $6.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.64 EPS.

CNI has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.05.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $125.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.32. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of Canadian National Railway

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 766.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 241.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 40.03%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

