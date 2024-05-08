Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Forrester Research, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:FORR)

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) – William Blair raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Forrester Research in a report issued on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Forrester Research’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Forrester Research’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS.
Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $118.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.43 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 0.10%.
Shares of Forrester Research stock opened at $19.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.94. The stock has a market cap of $370.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 637.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94. Forrester Research has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $32.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FORR. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Forrester Research by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Forrester Research during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Forrester Research in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Robert Galford sold 13,000 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $269,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,736.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.
Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.
