Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target Raised to C$23.00

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Canada lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.25 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday, April 19th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.40 to C$16.80 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$20.69.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

Shares of ELD opened at C$20.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.69. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of C$11.38 and a one year high of C$22.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.60, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.05. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of C$417.85 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.9818008 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Jonathan Lind sold 9,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.24, for a total transaction of C$166,531.20. In related news, Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.25, for a total value of C$34,675.00. Also, Senior Officer Peter Jonathan Lind sold 9,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.24, for a total transaction of C$166,531.20. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,338 shares of company stock valued at $684,168. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

