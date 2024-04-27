National Bankshares Lowers Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target to C$18.75

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$18.75 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on D.UN. TD Securities cut Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$13.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$13.75.

D.UN opened at C$19.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$311.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52 week low of C$14.50 and a 52 week high of C$30.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.71.

In other news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 9,400 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.38 per share, with a total value of C$144,540.04. In other news, Director Andrew Molson bought 80,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.19 per share, with a total value of C$95,676.00. Also, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.38 per share, with a total value of C$144,540.04. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 265,300 shares of company stock worth $3,808,679. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

