Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Has $596,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SRLN. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,505,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,982. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.82. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $42.15.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.