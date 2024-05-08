Delek US (NYSE:DK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Delek US had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Delek US Price Performance
NYSE DK remained flat at $27.92 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,697. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.44. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $33.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 126.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
Delek US Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 454.55%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Research Report on Delek US
Insider Transactions at Delek US
In other news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $60,505.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,976 shares of company stock valued at $141,243. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Delek US Company Profile
Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Delek US
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Lucid’s Stock Price is Still in Reverse: New Lows Are Coming
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Generac Powers Ahead on the Electrification Mega-Trend
- What is a Dividend King?
- PulteGroup Wins and Wins More on Interest Rate Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.