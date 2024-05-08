Centric Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 32,325 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 32,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,390,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $89,561,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,272,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,645,000 after purchasing an additional 503,970 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12,161.9% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 488,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,163,000 after buying an additional 484,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,874,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,545,000 after buying an additional 476,951 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,586,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,817. The company has a market cap of $54.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $80.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.61.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

