Centric Wealth Management Grows Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Centric Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Molina Healthcare makes up approximately 1.2% of Centric Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 59.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total transaction of $273,066.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,207 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,220.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total transaction of $273,066.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,220.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,517 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH stock traded down $3.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $346.23. 127,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,906. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $266.35 and a 52-week high of $423.92. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $381.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.88.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $453.00 to $412.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $398.55.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

