Centric Wealth Management Sells 2,186 Shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR)

Centric Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the quarter. AB Ultra Short Income ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Centric Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Centric Wealth Management owned 0.94% of AB Ultra Short Income ETF worth $4,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $460,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth $465,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $50.31 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 89,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,307. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.34. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.89 and a 12-month high of $52.18.

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

