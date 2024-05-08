iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stock Holdings Boosted by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,915 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of Centric Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IEF traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $92.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,392,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,732,301. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.24 and a 200 day moving average of $93.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.17. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $100.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2709 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

