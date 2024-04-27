Desjardins Raises Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$14.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective upped by Desjardins from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. ATB Capital raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.55.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

TSE CPG opened at C$12.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.00. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of C$8.16 and a twelve month high of C$12.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.04.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1 billion. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 17.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.430622 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crescent Point Energy

In other news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt bought 49,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$500,486.35. In other news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt purchased 49,309 shares of Crescent Point Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$500,486.35. Also, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 34,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.83, for a total transaction of C$408,099.51. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

