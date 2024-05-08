Saltmarble (SML) Price Tops $0.46

Saltmarble (SML) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. During the last week, Saltmarble has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Saltmarble token can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000740 BTC on popular exchanges. Saltmarble has a total market capitalization of $132.94 million and $50,463.36 worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Saltmarble

Saltmarble launched on June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,200,000 tokens. The official website for Saltmarble is ggdgame.saltmarble.io. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble. The official message board for Saltmarble is medium.com/@saltmarble.

Buying and Selling Saltmarble

According to CryptoCompare, “Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Saltmarble is 0.45833875 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ggdgame.saltmarble.io/.”

