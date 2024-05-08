Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Ranger Energy Services has a dividend payout ratio of 16.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ranger Energy Services to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

Ranger Energy Services Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of RNGR stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.20. 15,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,553. Ranger Energy Services has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $14.64. The company has a market capitalization of $231.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average is $10.64.

Insider Activity

Ranger Energy Services ( NYSE:RNGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $151.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.00 million. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ranger Energy Services will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles S. Leykum sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,969,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,246,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Charles S. Leykum sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,462,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,562,000 shares in the company, valued at $39,466,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles S. Leykum sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,969,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,246,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 378,000 shares of company stock worth $4,212,500. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.