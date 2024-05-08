U.S. Energy (USEG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The energy company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 49.00% and a negative net margin of 100.13%. The business had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter.

U.S. Energy Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ USEG opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. U.S. Energy has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Energy in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

