Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $404.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.84 million. Astrana Health had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. Astrana Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Astrana Health updated its FY24 guidance to $1.28 to $1.52 EPS.

Astrana Health Trading Down 3.1 %

Astrana Health stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.77. The stock had a trading volume of 24,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,479. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.36. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Astrana Health has a 12 month low of $28.86 and a 12 month high of $45.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Astrana Health from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Astrana Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Astrana Health from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Astrana Health Company Profile

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

