Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys 374 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $9,636,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,941,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,460,381,000 after buying an additional 475,118 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $6,615,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $8,530,000. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 293,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,332,000 after purchasing an additional 134,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 571,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,285,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,000,687 shares in the company, valued at $25,017,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $99.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.79 and a 52 week high of $103.48.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.64 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 19.38%. On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

