Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 59,900.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance

Shares of PHO stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $67.21. The stock had a trading volume of 27,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,888. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $49.65 and a 12-month high of $67.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.90 and a 200 day moving average of $60.47.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0629 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

