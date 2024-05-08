iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 182.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,915 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 51,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Idaho Trust Bank grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 7,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $935,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 46,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

IEF stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $92.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,222,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,700,764. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $100.41. The company has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.24 and its 200 day moving average is $93.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2709 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

