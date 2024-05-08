Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFAR. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 10,544.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,360,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,999 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,886,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,879,000. Fidato Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,233,000. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,891,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.19. 19,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,725. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $23.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.46.

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

