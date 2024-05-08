Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.600-2.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE TPX traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.22. The company had a trading volume of 249,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,952. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $57.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.58.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 239.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.71.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

