ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 9 Per Share

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This is a positive change from ICG Enterprise Trust’s previous dividend of $8.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

ICG Enterprise Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LON ICGT traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,188 ($14.92). The stock had a trading volume of 225,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,781. ICG Enterprise Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 1,046 ($13.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,276 ($16.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,216.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,201.54. The firm has a market cap of £793.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,767.16 and a beta of 0.83.

About ICG Enterprise Trust

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

