ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 9 Per Share

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This is a positive change from ICG Enterprise Trust’s previous dividend of $8.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
ICG Enterprise Trust Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of LON ICGT traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,188 ($14.92). The stock had a trading volume of 225,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,781. ICG Enterprise Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 1,046 ($13.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,276 ($16.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,216.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,201.54. The firm has a market cap of £793.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,767.16 and a beta of 0.83.
About ICG Enterprise Trust
