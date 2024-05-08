Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY) Declares €0.36 Dividend

Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of €0.36 ($0.38) per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Princess Private Equity Stock Performance
Shares of PEY stock traded up GBX 0.06 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 10.96 ($0.14). 149,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,307. Princess Private Equity has a 1 year low of GBX 9.24 ($0.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 11.85 ($0.15). The company has a market capitalization of £7.58 million, a P/E ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 10.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 10.48.
Princess Private Equity Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Princess Private Equity
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- PulteGroup Wins and Wins More on Interest Rate Cuts
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- How to Read an Earnings Report | Step by Step Guide with Tips
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Datadog: In the Doghouse or Pullback to the Buyzone?
Receive News & Ratings for Princess Private Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Princess Private Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.