Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY) Declares €0.36 Dividend

Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of €0.36 ($0.38) per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of PEY stock traded up GBX 0.06 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 10.96 ($0.14). 149,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,307. Princess Private Equity has a 1 year low of GBX 9.24 ($0.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 11.85 ($0.15). The company has a market capitalization of £7.58 million, a P/E ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 10.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 10.48.

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited specializes in private equity and debt investments in non-public companies or assets through privately negotiated transactions. The fund invests in primary and secondary fund investments, direct investments, and listed private equity. It makes private equity investments in buyout, venture capital, and special situation and private debt investments in mezzanine, second lien, or senior debt investments.

