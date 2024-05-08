DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from DRI Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.
DRI Healthcare Trust Stock Performance
DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.82. The business had revenue of C$71.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$44.55 million.
DRI Healthcare Trust Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than DRI Healthcare Trust
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- PulteGroup Wins and Wins More on Interest Rate Cuts
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- How to Read an Earnings Report | Step by Step Guide with Tips
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Datadog: In the Doghouse or Pullback to the Buyzone?
Receive News & Ratings for DRI Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRI Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.