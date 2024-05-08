Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH)

ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

EAH stock traded up GBX 7.99 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 120.49 ($1.51). 65,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,106. The company has a market capitalization of £81.62 million, a PE ratio of -5,990.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. ECO Animal Health Group has a twelve month low of GBX 82.67 ($1.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 124 ($1.56). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 93.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 102.50.

ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, registers, and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company provides Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of enteric and respiratory diseases in pigs and poultry. It also offers generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites, such as worms, ticks, mange, and lices in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

