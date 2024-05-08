HUNT (HUNT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $83.23 Million

HUNT (HUNT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 8th. During the last seven days, HUNT has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. One HUNT token can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000676 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $83.23 million and $1.61 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000479 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About HUNT
HUNT was first traded on March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 198,912,688 tokens. HUNT’s official website is hunt.town. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HUNT’s official message board is news.hunt.town.
