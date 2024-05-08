SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 34.4% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,895,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,874,717. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $225.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.39.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

