Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Free Report) by 546.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245,728 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.59% of Akoya Biosciences worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 10,169.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 10,233 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $3,471,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,579,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after acquiring an additional 64,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akoya Biosciences

In related news, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 7,500 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $37,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,383.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Akoya Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.07.

Akoya Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of AKYA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.09. 30,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,343. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average of $4.65. The company has a market cap of $201.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.52.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.12 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 110.24% and a negative net margin of 65.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

