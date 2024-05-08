Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,442 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 5,573 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $245.82. The stock had a trading volume of 990,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,431. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $190.71 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $242.47 and its 200-day moving average is $236.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.61.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

