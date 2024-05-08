MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Bought by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 50,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSM traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,329. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.96. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.98 and a 12-month high of $105.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.01.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $935.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.55 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.61%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSM. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

