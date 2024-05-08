StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Evoke Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of EVOK stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. Evoke Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85.
Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 150.43% and a negative return on equity of 517.99%. The business had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter.
Evoke Pharma Company Profile
Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.
