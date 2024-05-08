Reviewing Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) and TFF Group (OTCMKTS:FRFTF)

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) and TFF Group (OTCMKTS:FRFTF – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Myers Industries and TFF Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Myers Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 TFF Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Myers Industries currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 64.65%. Given Myers Industries’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Myers Industries is more favorable than TFF Group.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myers Industries $813.07 million 0.83 $48.87 million $1.32 13.80 TFF Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Myers Industries and TFF Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Myers Industries has higher revenue and earnings than TFF Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.8% of Myers Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Myers Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Myers Industries and TFF Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myers Industries 6.01% 18.55% 9.52% TFF Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Myers Industries beats TFF Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc. engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling. It serves industrial manufacturing, food processing, retail/wholesale products distribution, agriculture, automotive, recreational and marine vehicles, healthcare, appliance, bakery, electronics, textiles, consumer markets, and other markets under Akro-Mils, Jamco, Buckhorn, Ameri-Kart, Scepter, Elkhart Plastics, Trilogy Plastics, and Signature Systems brands directly to end-users, as well as through distributors. The Distribution segment engages in the distribution of tools, equipment, and supplies for tire, wheel, and under-vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles; and manufacture and sale of tire repair materials and custom rubber products, as well as reflective highway marking tapes under the Myers Tire Supply, Myers Tire Supply International, Tuffy Manufacturing, Mohawk Rubber Sales, Patch Rubber Company, Elrick, Fleetline, MTS, Seymoure, Advance Traffic Markings, and MXP brands. This segment serves retail and truck tire dealers, commercial auto and truck fleets, auto dealers, general service and repair centers, tire re-treaders, truck stop operations, and government agencies. Myers Industries, Inc. was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.

About TFF Group

TFF Group, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes barrels and wood products for the aging of wines and alcohols in France, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company offers forestry and logging, stave milling, whisky and bourbon cooperages, cask making, wood and oenological products, and stainless-steel containers. It primarily serves wine, bourbon, and whisky markets. The company was formerly known as Tonnellerie François Frères. TFF Group was founded in 1910 and is based in Saint-Romain-de-Colbosc, France.

