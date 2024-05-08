FY2024 EPS Estimates for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Increased by Analyst

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) – William Blair raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hologic in a research note issued on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $4.07 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.97. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hologic’s current full-year earnings is $4.08 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.56.

Get Our Latest Report on HOLX

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $76.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. Hologic has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $86.74.

Institutional Trading of Hologic

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hologic by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,055,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,183,000 after purchasing an additional 216,958 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,529,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Hologic by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,163,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,564 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Hologic by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,897,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,591,000 after acquiring an additional 52,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Hologic by 9.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,721,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,472,000 after purchasing an additional 141,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hologic news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $111,647.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,802.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,130.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

(Get Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.